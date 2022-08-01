Georgetown children beat the heat on July 21 at a Summer Splash Party held by the Georgetown Fire/EMS Department. Photo provided

Georgetown children and many adults beat the heat on July 21 at a Summer Splash Party held by the Georgetown Fire/EMS Department.

The party was held at the Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School parking lot. Georgetown Fire and EMS personnel set up the fire engine pumper and the ladder truck. They used the deck fun on the pumper, a master stream device on the ground, and the master stream nozzle on the ladder truck to spray water for the kids to run under and through. Freezer pops were donated by Council Member Kelly Cornette and beach balls were donated by Council Member Nancy Montgomery. Music was provided for free by DJ and Council Member Steve Wolfe.

“We had as much fun as the kids,” reported Fire Chief Joey Rockey. “We love doing things for the community. They support us and we support them. It was a great time!”

One grandmother remarked, “If this isn’t proof that a splash pad will be successful, I don’t know what is!”

The Splash Party was well-attended and lasted about 2 ½ hours. It a welcomed break from the summer heat.