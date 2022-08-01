Frankie Bove Jr. of Sardinia, Ohio passed away at Clermont Mercy Hospital on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the age of 49. He was born to the late Frank Bove Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (nee McClain) Hahn in Kettering, Ohio on May 11, 1973.

Frankie is survived by his loving stepfather, John E. Hahn, of Sardinia, Ohio; his caring siblings Gary L. Bauer of Sardinia, Ohio, Kenneth (Kathy) Bauer of Georgetown, Ohio, and Ronald (Dianna) Bauer of Wilmington, Ohio; along with numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Frankie was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Mt. Orab Lions Club, and was retired from Basco Manufacturing.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be welcomed beginning at 11:00 am until the time of Service. Jim Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow at Sardinia Cemetery.