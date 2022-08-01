Eulalia Marie Thompson, 85, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She worked for the former U.S. Shoe Factory in Ripley, Ohio for nearly twenty years and the former Mac Tool in Georgetown, Ohio for ten years. Mrs. Thompson was born September 29, 1936 near Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late William A. and Maud (Hiler) Lucas. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Robert E. Thompson; two sisters – Leola Martin and Ada May Lindsey; two brothers – Arthur J. Lucas and Estel D. Lucas.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by two daughters – Becky McKinzie (Randy) of Georgetown, Ohio and Beth Bandy (Tim) of Hamersville, Ohio; two grandchildren – Austen Watts (Clell) of Jackson, Kentucky and Ian McKinzie of Georgetown, Ohio; two great-grandchildren – Dayne Cotten and Annie-Leigh Stone of Jackson, Kentucky; two step great-grandchildren – Clell Watts, Jr. and Jesse Watts; several special nieces and nephews.

Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Cahall Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com