Edward Luther Harp, age 75, of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, July 25, 2022 at Hospice of Cincinnati Five Mile in Anderson Township, Ohio. Mr. Harp was a graduate of Capital University with a law degree, he attended the Georgetown Church of Christ and served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. His true passion was fishing and writing about fishing. He wrote many articles for ESPN/Bassmasters and wrote a book entitled “Fishing Dale Hollow Lake”. Ed was born April 6, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Alamanzer and Marjorie (Cram) Harp.

Ed is survived by his wife of forty years – Janet (Kirker) Harp whom he married May 11, 1982; one son – Matt Harp and wife Julie of Cincinnati, Ohio; two daughters – Elaine Brendel and husband Todd of Florence, Kentucky and Kelli Schultz and husband Alexander of Washington, D.C.; eight grandchildren – Lily, Ava and Cassandra Harp, Ashiana, Samuel and Colton Brendel and Zoey and Kyle Schultz; one brother – Michael Harp and wife Linda of Cincinnati, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Kevin Whitsett will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio with Masonic Services and Military Services.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Church of Christ Food Pantry, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

