Bernice Dee Reynolds, age 93, of Bethel, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio died Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Morris Nursing and Rehabilation Center in Bethel, Ohio. She was a farmer, homemaker, a devout member of the Saltair Church of Christ and loved spreading the word of the Lord. Bernice was born October 19, 1928 in Aberdeen, Ohio the daughter of the late Wilbur and Dee (Gast) Cooper. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two children – Donna Gates in 2010 and Rex Brown in 2017; two brothers – John L. and Bernard Cooper, three sisters –Sharon Griffith, Frances Boling and Jean Faulconer and stepmother – Gertrude Cooper.

Ms. Reynolds is survived by ten grandchildren – Tracy Gates, Stephanie Fridel, Jessica Gates and Kelsey Brown, Kegan Brown and wife Dalenna, Katie Brown, Kylie Price and husband AJ, Abby Brown and Ally Brown; seven great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; one son-in-law – Philip Gates and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Bob Wickline will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Hiett’s Chapel Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Saltair Church of Christ 2124 State Route 222, Bethel, Ohio 45106

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com