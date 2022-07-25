Winners of the 12-14 division of this year’s Ravye Williams Memorial Basketball Tournament - Carter Cluxton, Colton Price, Jaidon Florence, and Kayne Dotson. Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

The 10th annual Ravye Williams Memorial Three-on-Three Basketball Tournament was held in Ripley on Saturday, July 2 with nearly 30 teams taking part.

Winners of the 11 and under division were Lydia Johnson, Tenzlee Burns, Kennedi Campbell, and Allie Tolle.

Winners of the 12-14 division were Carter Cluxton, Colton Price, Jaidon Florence, and Kayne Dotson.

Winners of the 15-18 division were Owen Kirk, Hunter Brown, and Austin Manning.

Winners of the adult division were Marcus Day, Cory Kittler, Blake Tolle, and Joshua Galley.

The 2022 Ravye Williams Memorial Scholarship winners were Maci Haitz and Rachel Shepherd.