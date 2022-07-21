Jeremy Mark Watson, age 50, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in an auto accident near Hillsboro, Ohio. He was a foreman for John R. Jurgensen Company, a Western Brown High School graduate, enjoyed fishing and loved street rods, especially his restored 1954 Ford truck he called “Orange Sorbet.” Jeremy was born February 3, 1972 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Kathy (Townsley) Green and husband Bob of Sardinia, Ohio and Mark Watson and wife Bonnie of Sardinia, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife of 24 years – Karen M. (Frye) Watson in 2021 and father-in-law – David D. Frye.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Watson is survived by one sister – Jennifer Taylor and husband Jeff of Sardinia, Ohio; two nephews – Josh Taylor and wife Sarah of Sardinia, Ohio and Jake Taylor of Hillsboro, Ohio; two great nieces – Ellie May and Paisley Anne Taylor; step-father – Gene Boothby of Mt.Orab, Ohio; mother-in-law – Patricia C. (Hile) Frye of Sardinia, Ohio three sisters-in-law – Pam (Frye) Paeltz of Amelia, Ohio, Tina (Frye) Humphries and husband Scott of Milford, Ohio and Suzette (Frye) Albrecht and husband Fred of Eastgate, Ohio; one brother-in-law – David Frye and Theresa Siemer of Sardinia, Ohio and many other special nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday July 23, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Kyle Lanham will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Southern Ohio’s Chapter for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF),

