11 indicted by Brown County grand jury

A Brown County man was indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas June 30 on one count of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition involving a minor.

Terry L. Green, 48, of Kimball Road in Brown County near Bethel, was indicted on a first-degree felony rape charge and a gross sexual imposition charge that involved a victim who was less than 13 years of age.

According to court documents, the alleged rape and sexual contact occurred on or about June 4.

Green is being held at the Brown County Jail on a $500,000 cash only bond.

Other June 30 indictments included:

Darrell Ronald Goodman, 39, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance (third degree felony) and one count of harassment with a bodily substance that is a fifth degree felony. He was also indicted on one count of resisting arrest (second degree misdemeanor).

Justin Baudendistel, 32, of Clarksville, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Tracie L. Sherman, 47, of Williamsburg, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony) and possession of drugs (Buprenorphine, fifth degree felony).

Buford C. Simpson, 75, of Georgetown, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (Hydrocodone, second degree felonies).

Terry Robert Kincade, 51, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (fifth degree felony) and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony) with a specification of forfeiture of money in a drug case.

Miranda Shai Belt, 30, of Fayetteville, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Max James Brockman, 34, of Cincinnati, was indicted on three counts of trafficking in drugs (fifth degree felonies), four counts of possession of drugs (fifth degree felonies), one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony).

Atasha Sabreena Vaughn, 40, of Batavia, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Richard Scott Breeze, 34, Hamersville, was indicted on failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony), one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony), and one count of OVI (first degree misdemeanor) with specifications of forfeiture of properties (Harley Davidson motorcycle and $69.30 in U.S. currency).

Michael Klass, 43, of Waynesville, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability (third degree felony) with a specification for forfeiture of a weapon (Ruger 9mm handgun).