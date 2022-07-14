Nancy E. “Susie” McAfee passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at home in Sardinia, Ohio surrounded by her loving family, she was 77 years old. Nancy was born to the late Vance “Pat” and Dorothy (nee Reedy) Newman on November 22, 1944, in Mariemont, Ohio.

Nancy is survived by her loving children Donavan (Stephanie) McAfee of Russellville, Ohio, Donna (Jeff) Long of Winchester, Ohio, Darren (Rhonda) McAfee of Winchester, Ohio, Dana (David) Creek of Russellville, Ohio, and Tommy (Tonya) McAfee Jr. of Georgetown, Ohio; her adored grandchildren Lance (Shelley), Brittany S (Ryan)., Donanne (Adam), Brittany L. (Justin), Leonia (CJ), Angel (Simon), Nick (Jerica), Danielle (Brandon), and Amy Elliott; her 17 precious great grandchildren Clinton, Autumn, Kendal, Haylee, Jackson, Brilee, Cali, Rylann, Adriania, Owen, Xander, Athena, Wilson, Ford, and Katarina, Brayden, and Gabby; caring sister Linda Kratzer of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Brother-in-Laws Pete Fiscus, Monte McAfee, Gary Souder, Gerald Ford, Sister-in-Laws Diana Newman, Connie Souder, Sue Griffin, and Pat McAfee, along with numerous nieces, nephews,

cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years George “Tommy” McAfee, and stepmother Mildred Newman, sister Jeanann Fiscus, brother Donald Newman, and Danny Newman, Brother-in-Laws Danny Kratzer, Lee McAfee, Ronnie McAfee, and Bob Griffin; and Sister-in-Laws Carol Sue Newman, and Jeanie Ford.

Nancy was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, a precious sister, a dear sister-in-law, and a wonderful friend who was loved by many.

Nancy was a retired health care worker, she worked at Meadowood Nursing Home for over 29 years. Nancy loved her job and the friends she made while working there.

She loved to read and travel, enjoyed her lifelong home in Sardinia, Ohio. Nancy also cherished the time she spent with family and friends. She was a brave and wonderful woman with no regrets.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and Friends will be welcomed beginning at 11:00 am until the time of Service. Burial will follow at Sardinia Cemetery, in Sardinia, Ohio. Pastor Greg Cunningham officiating.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Queen City Hospice.