James Ferris of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away at home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, he was 89 years old. James was born to the late Wilbert and Florence (nee Gravemeier) Ferris on September 22, 1932 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

James is survived by his loving children Sheri (Greg) Garrett of Fayetteville, Ohio, Hollie (Randy) Cook of Lynchburg, Ohio, and James “Jimmy” (Jenny) Ferris of Cincinnati, Ohio; his adored grandchildren Misty (Jason) Glasgow of Loveland, Ohio, Christi (Wes) Ward of Winchester, Ohio, Greggory (Meagan) Garrett of Fayetteville, Ohio, Corey Cook of Fort Wright, Kentucky, Bethany (Daniel) Arellano of Hesperia, California, Jennifer Ferris of Hesperia, California, and Stephanie Ferris of Butler County, Ohio; his 21 cherished great grandchildren; numerous foster great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents James was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years Shirley Ann (nee Pace) Ferris, his sister Wilma Hostetter and brother Robert Ferris.

James was a US Army Veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. He also raised Livestock, enjoyed gardening, antique tractors, but his favorite past time was yard sales. James loved his family and spending time with the grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 am at Vera Curz – Holy Ghost Parish Cemetery in Vera Curz, Ohio. All family and friends are welcome.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.