William “Willie” L. Kirk, age 91, years of West Union, OH passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. Willie was born March 4, 1931 in Brown County, Ohio to the late Harry & Lyda (Truitt) Kirk. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Margie Kirk.

Willie had been a part of the West Union Fire Department & Chief; founding member of the West Union Life Squad; a member of the West Union Lions Club and the West Union Town Council.

Survivors include two daughters Sara Lewis of West Union; Eydie Kirk of West Union; son Duane Kirk of West Union; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Lee Dettwiller officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery with Military Graveside services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Lions Club and the Adams County Humane Society.

