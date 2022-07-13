Joyce Lynn Vize, age 63, of Aberdeen, Ohio, better known to her family as Baby Joe or Aunt Yoyo, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky after a long and difficult illness. She led an exciting career as a welder. Joyce welded on the new bridge in Aberdeen and later as a coal handler operator at DP&L for 15 years until she lost her right leg. As an amputee, due to artery disease and unable to work anymore, she stayed home and did her passion, caring for two dogs, Petty and Chole. Her dogs were her children since she had no children of her own. Joyce was born January 9, 1959 in Mason County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Wallace Eugene Vize and Betty Lou (Myers) Vize Bess. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her younger sister – Lisa Vize in January 2020, maternal grandparents – Clara Johnson and Homer and Lewis Myers and paternal grandparents – Faris and Goldia Vize.

Miss Vize is survived by one sister – Karen Stevenson Scheadler and husband Jim of Manchester, Ohio; one brother – Mike Vize and wife Diane of Aberdeen, Ohio; nephew – Nick Vize and wife Tasha of Sardinia, Ohio and their children – Paisley Vize, Hadleigh and Ivy Vize and Keyon and Aniah Bloomfield; one niece – Devon Carrington and husband Evan of Georgetown, Ohio and their children – Cooper and Cyrus Carrington; special nephew – Jerrod Stevenson and Suzzane Hudson of Wilder, Kentucky, who lived a lot of his youth with Joyce when he was growing up. Joyce has many lifelong friends she stayed in contact with and a special friend – Janet Brown, who helped her and took her places. She loved her family and always enjoyed the get togethers at the holidays. Joyce was a loving, caring, giving person with a heart of gold.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio. Pall bearers will be Evan Carrington, Nick Vize, Jerrod Stevenson, Jim Scheadler, Ron Carpenter and John Zweighart.

If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Brown County Humane Society, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Joyce loved her animals and supported the society whole heartedly. Always reaching out to help a stray animal.