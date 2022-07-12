Stephen ‘Steve’ Daniel Paeltz, passed away July 5, 2022 in Texas at the age of 82. Steve was born on a farm near Russellville, Ohio on Oct 19, 1939 to John L and Mildred Paeltz. Steve was a great adventurer who loved the deserts and high plains of the American Southwest and the shores of Florida. Not all those who wander are lost. He was closest to God in nature and made his own path in the world.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Johnny; son, Daniel and grand-daughter Crystal.

He is survived by brother, Jimmy Paeltz; sons, Jeffrey Paeltz of Westerville, Ohio, Chance and wife Sunny Paeltz of Decatur, Texas, Eric Paeltz and Joe McGill of Winter Park, Florida; best friend, Karen Helsel and family of Sedona, Arizona and a host of friends and relatives. Steve had few regrets and many memories. He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by the many he loved, and who loved him.

Funeral services to be held at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville, Ohio, Friday, July 15, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Please sign Steve’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.