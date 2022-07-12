Dan I. Woodruff passed away on June 29, 2022, at Adams County Manor in West Union. Dan was retired from General Electric in Evendale. Dan served as a mechanic in the United States Airforce during the Korean Conflict. While in the Airforce he developed a passion and love for airplanes. That love of aircraft lead to him getting his pilot’s license, spending much time flying and teaching others to fly.

Mr. Woodruff was born in Williamsburg, Oh., the son of the late John I. Woodruff and Selma B. Woodruff (née Malott). He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda E. Woodruff (née Ashcraft); two sisters, Betty J. Lykins and Jennie M. Richards. He is survived by a daughter Sandra K. Ralston (Tim) of Georgetown; a son Kenny R. Woodruff (Serena Collins) of Sardinia; one brother, Carl R. Woodruff (Sharon) of Milford; one sister, Linda L. Creighton (Jim) of Mt. Orab; a brother in law Robert Lykins of Williamsburg; one grandson Adam Ralston of Georgetown; two granddaughters Cecilia Hopkins (David) of Mt. Orab and Candice Ralston (Keith Conn) of Yuba City, CA; and one great granddaughter Olivia Hopkins of Mt. Orab along with numerous nieces and nephews.