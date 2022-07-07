Robin Leanne Hicks, age 53, of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, July 1, 2022 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Robin was born November 21, 1968 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Vona Ruth (Massey) Faulkner. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years – Ralph Edward Hick on February 18, 2022.

Mrs. Hicks is survived by two children – Rachel Hicks-Dickens of Bethel, Ohio and Coty Hicks and wife Caryn of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Chelsea and Weston and Ava and Jude Hicks; one brother – Bill Haynes; two sisters – Jodi Haynes and Lisa Stansbury and three lifelong friends – April, Lisa and Paula.

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Robin loved tie dye and her family has requested that everyone in attendance wear tie dye or something very colorful.

