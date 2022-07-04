SBAAC American Division First Team of boys tennis all-stars pose with their awards. From the left, Jack Nicoloff (New Richmond), Caine Holcomb (New Richmond), Adam Ernst (New Richmond), Ethan Dragoo (New Richmond), Will Dennison (Goshen), Ethan Cameron (Goshen), Connor Stulz (Clinton-Massie), Alex Jones (Clinton-Massie), Braydon Green (Clinton-Massie), Ty Shepherd (Batavia), and Cameron Kendrick (Batavia). Photo by Wade Linville

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference wrapped up another spring season of high school sports by handing out awards to this year’s First Team all-stars and league champion teams.

Awards were handed out to the SBAAC American and National Division boys tennis champion teams and First Team boys tennis players during the conference’s spring sports awards dinner and banquet held at Hamersville School on May 24.

The Georgetown G-Men finished 8-0 in league play to earn this year’s SBAAC National Division boys tennis title, and earning the SBAAC National Division Boys Tennis Player of the Year Award was Georgetown sophomore Jayson Marks.

Georgetown’s Geoff Hyde earned the SBAAC National Division Boys Tennis Coach of the Year Award after leading the G-Men to a league title.

G-Men earning National Division First Team awards were: senior John Bowman, freshman Morgan Campbell, junior Tyson Ellis, junior Jaxon Galley, sophomore Jaxson Marks, junior Alex Underwood, and sophomore Jayson Marks.

New Richmond won this year’s SBAAC American Division boys tennis title with Clinton-Massie finishing runner-up.

Clinton-Massie senior Alex Jones received the American Division Player of the Year Award, while New Richmond’s Rylan Shebesta received the American Division Boys Tennis Coach of the Year Award.