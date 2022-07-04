Boat rides were available for residents during the Ohio Veterans Home annual cookout held June 15. Photo provided

Many volunteers made the annual Ohio Veterans Home cookout a success once again. Photo provided

Residents of the Ohio Veterans Home enjoyed their annual cookout on Wednesday, June 15. Photo provided

Residents of the Ohio Veterans Home enjoyed their annual cookout and boat rides on Wednesday, June 15.

residents of the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, as well as several staff members and caregivers, were transported via multiple buses – and with a police escort – to Pearl’s Harbor, a private campground/complex near Utopia.

The hosts were members of the Lee family, many of them veterans themselves, as well as fellow campers, friends and volunteers.

They grilled hamburgers, hotdogs and other food items and provided a full-fledged picnic for the OVH travel party and representatives of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division and Ohio State Highway Patrol members.

Pontoon boats, which were inspected by ODNR, were on hand to take our residents out for an enjoyable boat ride.

Others stayed ashore and either fished, listened to music, played games or simply soaked in an ideally mild summer afternoon.