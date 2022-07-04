Local children enjoyed hot dogs while the new backboard and rim was installed at Hyde Park Apartments playground last week. Photo provided

A Mt. Orab Police Officer assists in the installation of the new backboard and rim at Hyde Park Apartments last week. Photo provided

Mt. Orab Police Officers were joined by local children as they installed the new backboard and rim at Hyde Park Apartments in Mt. Orab, June 23. Photo provided

It was around a month ago when Officer Flynn McKenzie of the Mt. Orab Police Department noticed the backboard and rim were missing from the basketball court at Hyde Park Apartments in Mt. Orab. He found out the rim and backboard that had been there was vandalized, leaving the children who reside in the apartment complex without a place to shoot some hoops.

Officer McKenzie felt it would be a great idea to replace the backboard and rim at Hyde Park, and helped to make it happen.

On June 23, officers of the Mt. Orab Police Department helped with the installation of a new backboard and rim at the Hyde Park playground, and stuck around to hoop it up with some of the local children while enjoying some hot dogs.

The funds raised from the recent Father Daughter Dance were used to purchase the new backboard and rim.

The Mt. Orab Police Department thanked the village’s street department for its assistance with installing the backboard.