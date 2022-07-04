Studies show firefighters at higher risk of cancer

A longtime Brown County first responder who has spent more than 45 years helping others is now battling for his life after recently being diagnosed with cancer.

Wayne Bingaman has served as a firefighter, Brown County Sheriff deputy, and EMT in Brown County, and it was on June 8 when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer that has also spread to his liver.

His wife, Nowana Bingaman, is also a first responder in addition to being the mayor of Ripley.

“It’s humbling. It’s not something we’re used to,” said Nowana Bingaman. “We’re always the ones helping someone, and we’re not used to being the ones to ask for help.”

According to Nowana Bingaman, her husband started to suffer from back pain in which he sought treatment for. When the pain didn’t go away after treatments, further testing was done. The additional tests revealed cancer.

People of Brown County are now standing behind Wayne Bingaman in his fight against cancer, and a benefit fundraiser has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, July 22 at the Brown County Fairgrounds in Georgetown (325 West State Street).

The motto is “One Team, One Fight.”

There will be pulled pork dinners, a live band, silent auction, cake auction, 50/50 split the pot, and cornhole tournament.

Pulled pork dinners are $10 each and include baked beans, cole slaw, and dessert.

The cornhole tournament is $20 per person (teams will be drawn for, preregister Monday, July 18).

For any questions, or to make a donation, contact Shanee Weatherspoon at (937) 515-5544 or Abby Bradford at (937) 779-1436.

According to a 2013 Center for Disease Control and Prevention study of 30,000 firefighters, firefighters are 14 percent more likely to die of cancer than the general population and are diagnosed with cancer at a rate of nine percent higher than the general population.

The possible increased risk of cancer among firefighters has gained the attention of legislators. On July 9 of 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation requiring the CDC to set up a registry of firefighters that will track links between their workplace exposures and cancer.

“They told us it’s job related,” Nowana Bingaman said of her husband’s cancer diagnosis.

Wayne Bingaman not only has worked for many years as a firefighter, but as a Brown County Sheriff deputy his duties once were to take down meth labs, which also exposed him to harmful chemicals.

Wayne and Nowana Bingaman have two children who are also first responders.

Wayne Bingaman didn’t stop making fire and EMS runs until around the beginning of June.

The Bingamans are looking to spread awareness as Wayne Bingaman battles cancer. For those who work as first responders, there are cancer screening blood tests that can be conducted regularly for early detection of cancers.

Early detection of cancers can lead to better survival outcomes for patients, according to Integrative Oncology Essentials.

“Cancer is the most dangerous threat to firefighter health and safety today,” it states in information provided by the Firefighter Cancer Support Network.

“Firefighters in our study experienced statistically significant elevated risk of many cancers,” it said in a past study published by The BMJ Journals of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

“I’m angry and I’m hurting,” said Nowana Bingaman, who felt more needs to be done to spread awareness that firefighters and other first responders who are exposed to smoke or harmful chemicals need to get screened for cancers regularly.