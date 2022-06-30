David Arthur Neal, age 62, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born December 31, 1959, to the late Raymond and Edna (May) Neal.

David was a 1978 graduate of Eastern High School, where he excelled in basketball and track, as Division IV Southern Ohio player of the year and the first track athlete from EHS to compete in shot put in the state finals. Both accomplishments of which he was exceedingly proud. He continued his love of sports and competition out of high school, playing independent basketball, softball, and bowling.

David was multi-talented in all aspects of life, a real ‘jack of all trades’ as a backhoe operator, truck driver, plumber, carpenter and most of all ‘master mechanic’ as his granddaughter named him. He always gave credit to God and the Lord Jesus Christ for his talents and abilities. He loved the Lord and attended various churches throughout his life and loved to listen to gospel bluegrass music. He was also a great fan of the Andy Griffith show.

David is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Christine (Marshall) Neal, four daughters, Jessica Neal (David Smith), Amanda (Neal)Harmon, Leah Neal Holt (Brian), Sarah Neal, his cherished grandchildren, Shane (Homer) Jordan, Atlantis (Sissy) Jordan, Brayden (Charlie) Neal-Fuhrman and Kamden (Rusty) Neal-Fuhrman and his beloved dogs Buster and Buck. Brothers Bill (Betty)Neal, Wendell (Sharon)Neal, Paul (Lisa)Neal, sisters Linda (Jerry)Poole, Donna (Rick)Orr, Brother-in-law’s Tom Fist, John Marshall, Eddie (Judy)Rau, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister Sheila Fist, brothers Dana Neal and Freeman Neal, father and mother-in-law Bill and Ruby Marshall, sister-in-law Donna Marshall and son-in-law Rich Harmon.

He was so blessed with all his children and grandchildren being able to visit at the same time in his last days and giving him laughter and love. A special thanks to his nephew Mickey Fist for all his help and care.

AND GOD SHALL WIPE AWAY ALL TEARS FROM THEIR EYES; AND THERE SHALL BE NO MORE DEATH NEITHER SORROW, NOR CRYING, NEITHER SHALL THERE BE ANY MORE PAIN; FOR THE FORMER THINGS ARE PASSED AWAY AND HE THAT SAT UPON THE THRONE SAID BEHOLD, I MAKE ALL THINGS NEW.

Rev 21:4-5

As per David’s wishes, he will be cremated with no service.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Boulevard Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, Ohio has been entrusted with the arrangements.

