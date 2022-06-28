Porter Lee Doss, 5 days old, passed away on June 26, 2022.

Porter was born on June 21, 2022, the son of Ryan and Emily (Rose) Doss of Sardinia.

Besides his parents, he is also survived by maternal grandparents, Rodney and Sarah Rose of Lynchburg, paternal grandparents, Richard and Tonya Doss of Sardinia, aunt, Gabriella Rose of Lynchburg, uncle, Richie (Kathy) Doss of Hillsboro, great grandparents, Fred and Audrey Rose of Hillsboro, Peggy and Pat Hensley of Mt. Orab and Dolores Mootz of Hillsboro, great great grandmother, Birdie Calvin of Mt. Orab and cousins, Bubby and Kendra Doss of Hillsboro.

Funeral Services will be at the convenience of the family.

