Carolyn James, age 79, of Georgetown, Ohio died June 22, 2022 at her home. She was born April 9, 1943 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi the daughter of the late Teddy Leroy and Helen (Reid) James. Carolyn was a graduate of Wayland Baptist University where she was an All-American basketball player for the Flying Queens. While at Wayland, at the height of the Cold War in 1965, she played on the U.S. All-American team representing our country playing games against Russian all stars in Russia, the U.S. and in Europe. She was an English and Physical Education teacher in Texas, Mississippi and 27 years at Felicity-Franklin High School. Carolyn was known for her high standards, gentle spirit, and her love for family, basketball, fishing, and kitties. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her brother-in-law – Billy Lee Page.

Ms. James is survived by one sister – Adele James Page; two nephews -Adrian A. Page (Bethany) and Billy Page; her best friend – Nancy Montgomery; “adopted” daughter – Kelly Montgomery and Kelly’s children – Trenton, Troy and Jenna Carrington; two grandnephews and one grandniece.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Carolyn spent her life teaching children and involving them in outdoor activity thus donations may be made in Carolyn’s memory to the Village of Georgetown, Ohio for the splash pad. Make checks payable to Village of Georgetown with a notation it is in memory of Carolyn for the splash pad. Mail to: Village of Georgetown, 301 S. Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.