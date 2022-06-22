Mark David Roades, age 61, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a meat cutter for Rempke Markets. Mark was born January 11, 1961 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Donald O. and Rachel Berneda (Long) Roades. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother – Jerry Roades and two sisters-in-law – Joyce Roades and Lori Sharp.

Mr. Roades is survived by his fiancé – Anita Kratzer of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two brothers – Gerald Roades of Kingsport, Tennessee and Paul Roades and wife Darlene of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one sister – Lisa Roades of Mt. Orab, Ohio; three children – Ethan Carraher of Williamsburg, Ohio, Abigail Kratzer of Amelia, Ohio and Shane Fath of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two grandchildren – Kara Heist of Amelia, Ohio and Charlee Carraher of Williamsburg, Ohio and several nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Joe Strunk and Jim Brock will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery, Ohio.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242, New Beginnings Church at Sugar Tree Ridge, 2326 State Route 136, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 or to the Mt. Orab Church of Christ, 400 Smith Avenue, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

