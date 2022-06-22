Loretta (Bruce) Hamilton, 83, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Mercy Health – Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Reta was born June 19, 1938 in Higginsport, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Gladys (Adams) Bruce. She married Raymond Hamilton in 1957 and they spent most of their life in Utopia, Ohio. She was a member of the Higginsport Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Raymond Hamilton; one brother – Roy Bruce; a nephew – Shane Bruce and a brother-in-law – Marion Haas.

After Raymond passed, she moved to Georgetown with her mom. She enjoyed visits and phone calls from her family and friends.

Reta is survived by one brother – Roger (Melanie) Bruce; one sister – Mary (Marion) Haas; one sister-in-law – Pam (Roy) Bruce; nephews – Chad (Lynette) Bruce, Ryan (Joney) Bruce, Todd Bruce; niece – Debbie (Jerry) Deters and great nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Cahall funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Georgetown Life Squad.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com