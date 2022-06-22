Esther L. Beucler, of the Mowrystown Community, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 with her son Keith by her side at age 94.

She was born on November 24, 1927 in Otway, Ohio, daughter to the late Arthur Brown and Mary Faul Brown. She spent her early childhood in New Boston, and then the family moved to Otway in 1931.

Esther attended Otway Christian Church, the Otway Methodist Church and many churches in Cincinnati, later becoming a member of the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church. During the summer following her junior year, she went to Cincinnati to work at Beau Brummell Ties, where she made ties for US military bases all over the world. She returned home and graduated from Otway High School in 1946. During her senior year, she was nominated the 3rd ranked soprano in Scioto County. After high school, Esther went to Cincinnati, taking a job at First National Bank as a bookkeeper supervisor and attending four semesters at Chase College Night School. On August 27, 1955, she married the love of her life, Gene Beucler. Together they lived on the family farm for 62 years; she worked at the Sardinia Bank and helped Gene on the farm. She was also a poll worker in Whiteoak township for 43 years and had worked as a custodian at the N.F.O. farmers Tri-County Collection Point. Esther enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and was an excellant cook.

She is survived by her loving and devoted son Keith Beucler, of Mowrystown, brother Tony Brown, of Otway, sister June Thompson, of Otway, brother Clarence Brown, of Florida, sister Donna K. Perkins, of Georgia, brother Danny Brown, of Otway, sister-in-law Joanna Roberts, of Mowrystown, sister-in-law Karolle Wallen of Georgetown, Kentucky, several nieces and nephews, and good friend Ginny Berhloehr and the family pets, Mikey the cat, deceased, and Candy the dog.

In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Edward Beucler, who passed away on January 10, 2016, as well as her seven siblings, Elvin Brown, Opal Brown, Eva Huffman, Alice Brown, Essie Eloise Brown, Louise Brown, Sharon Brown and brother-in-law, Sherman Wallen.

Services will be held 11:30 am Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St., Mowrystown, with Rev. Mike Brazelle officiating. Interment will follow in the Buford Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, 10:00 – 11:30 am.

Contributions in Esther’s memory may be made to the Highland County Human Society, 9331 OH-124, Hillsboro, OH 45133. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.