Anna Mae Saunders, age 91, formerly of The Plains passed away June 15, 2022 at UC West Chester Hospital, West Chester, Ohio. Daughter of the late Basil W. Betz and Betty Marie McCallister, she was born Oct. 1, 1930 in Gallipolis, Ohio.

A 1948 graduate of Gallia Academy High School, she received her Bachelor’s Degree from Morehead State University and a Master’s Degree from Ohio University in 1970. Anna was a resident of Ripley, Ohio from 1953-1963 while teaching at Higginsport Elementary School. From 1964 to 1967, she taught Elementary education in Caldwell N.J. Returning to Athens in 1967, she taught at Morrison Elementary School for 28 years until her retirement.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Athens, D.A.R. of Gallipolis, Capital A.F.A.N., and volunteered at O’Bleness Memorial Hospital. She was a 65 year member of the Order of The Eastern Star, serving as a Past Worthy Matron to Ripley and Athens Chapters, as well as a Past Deputy Matron of District 25 O.E.S. She was presented the Companion of the Temple award, by the Grand Encampment of Knights Templar U.S.A., for her many years of service and assistance at the Athens Masonic Temple.

Anna is survived by her husband of 72 years, Arlen E. Saunders; her daughter, Pamela Saunders Rodgers and her husband Rudy Rodgers of The Plains OH; two sons, Stephen A. Saunders and his wife Carlita Wickline Saunders and Andrew J. Saunders and his wife Susan Culp Saunders of Liberty Twp. OH; five grandchildren, Julie (Eric) Wood, Stephanie (Steven) Kaebnick, Christopher (his fiancé Jessica and her son Jameer Cosby) Saunders, Charles Saunders and Stephen Saunders; six great grandchildren, Vivian, Gus & Eliza Kaebnick, Parker Saunders, Kaitlyn & Timothy Wood; a sister, Margaret F. Francis of Moundsville WV, and a brother, Ronald E. Betz of Gallipolis OH.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Stanley W. Saunders, who died Aug. 28, 2018.

Friends may call Wednesday, June 22nd, from 4-6 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Eastern Star service will be conducted by Athens Chapter 175 O.E.S. at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by the funeral service conducted by Rev. David Maze. Burial will be in Mound Hill Cemetery, Gallipolis on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.