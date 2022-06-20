Kenneth Robert Kimberly, age 86, of Winchester, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was born December 14, 1935 in Winchester, OH, the son of Edgar and Marjorie (Winkle) Kimberly. On August 20, 1954 he married Helen L. Whalen. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a member of the Winchester Church of Christ. He retired from General Electric, but wore many hats throughout his professional career, including farmer and real estate investor. He loved the outdoors and working with his hands.

Kenneth was married to the love of his life, Helen, for 67 years. They were blessed with two children, Mike Kimberly and Pam Kimberly Althammer, four grandchildren, Tressa (Randy) Ellis, Shaun Brandenburg, Katie (Darin) Duncan, Jodi (Michael) Dabe and nine great-grandchildren, Lainey Ellis, Alissa Duncan, Savannah Brandenburg, Emily Ellis, Shelby Brandenburg, Addisyn Duncan, Emersyn Dabe, Devin Dabe and Aria Duncan. He is also survived by one sister, Nancy (Rich) Halko (Kimberly), two sisters-in-law, Lois Kimberly and Shirley Whalen, Daughter-in-law Julie Schaeffer, many nieces, nephews, family members, friends and loved ones.

Graveside services will be Thursday, June 23 , 2022 at _____ PM at the Sardinia Cemetery under the direction of the Beam-Fender Funeral Home with Pastor James Schroeder officiating.