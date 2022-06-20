Jonathan Wade Naylor, age 58, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at his residence. He was a bus driver for the Western Brown Local School District and a machinist for StandardAero. Jonathan was born September 18, 1963 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Lee Roy and Bernadette Marie (Schwallie) Naylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister – Nancy Thompson.

Mr. Naylor is survived by two sons – Seth Naylor and wife Cheryl of Loveland, Ohio and Wade Naylor and wife Mallory of West Harrison, Indiana; one brother – Daniel Lee Naylor of Sardinia, Ohio and five grandchildren – Alexis Moore, Mallory Naylor and Jase Naylor all of Loveland, Ohio and Maci Naylor and Judah Naylor of West Harrison, Indiana.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Dave Warren will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Live Foundation, 5755 Granger Road, Suite 335, Independence, Ohio 44131-1455.

