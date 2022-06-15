Wendell Lee Faulkner, age 73, of Ripley, Ohio died Saturday, April 9, 2022 at his residence. He was retired from Emerson Electric in Maysville, KY. Wendell also worked at U.S. Shoe in Ripley and Gallagher’s Sohio Service Station.

Wendell was born May 7, 1948 in Russellville, Ohio, the son of Charles and Florence Faulkner who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife Stella in 2011, a brother George Fields and niece Amanda Germann Basford.

Wendell was survived by his only son, Charles Jason Faulkner of Los Angeles, California, his twin sister Wanda Germann (Joe,) another sister, Roberta Sidwell (Marion) both of Ripley, Ohio, a sister-in-law Nellie Fields of Bethel, Ohio, sister-in-law Loretta Snyder (Bill,) brother-in-law Frank Aker both of Ripley, Ohio and a host of nieces and nephews who will miss his DJ talents at all the Germann summer pool parties.

Wendell also leaves behind a host of friends including Eddie Frazier, a true sidekick and his loyal companion and No.1 Kentucky basketball fan, his dog, Chico.

Wendell loved playing cards, summer cookouts, and showing off his antique car, and in recent years the friends and family gatherings at Miranda-Nixon Winery.

Donations can be made to the American Legion Post 367, 2944 Elk River Road, Ripley, Ohio where his dad was a founding member.

A celebration of life memorial will be held at the American Legion Post in Ripley on June 25, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. Come and share your stories as we remember life with Wendell and raise a glass of pink lemonade (his signature drink) to his memory.