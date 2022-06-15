Carl Vernon Fritz, age 87, of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a retired supervisor for the Brown County Highway Department and a United States Army veteran. Carl was born June 21, 1934 in Feesburg, Ohio the son of the late Edward Lee and Isabelle (Wilson) Fritz. Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Ruth Ellen (Bennett) Fritz in 2009, six brothers – Albert, Paul, Rodney, Elwood, Richard and Allen Ray Fritz and one sister – Helen Bastin.

Mr. Fritz is survived by two children – Carla Byers and husband Perry and Rob Fritz both of Georgetown, Ohio; six grandchildren – Kyle Lewis, Jamie Lewis, Tristan Lewis, Chastity London, Donovan Fritz and Payton Fritz; seven great grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; one brother – Ralph Fritz and wife Janet of Florida and one sister – Laura Jean Fritz of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio will Military services by the Carey- Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio.

