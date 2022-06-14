Marilyn Elaine VanWinkle, age 68, of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Thursday, June 9, 2022 at her residence. She was retired from the Bakery Department for Krogers. Marilyn was born July 7, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late William Harold and Barbara Ruth (Waits) Fite. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother – Rick Fite, Sr.

Ms. VanWinkle is survived by three children- Jodi Hutchins and husband Craig, Jerod VanWinkle and wife Tonya and Jason VanWinkle and Patricia “Punky” Cahall all of Bethel, Ohio; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one brother – Jeff Fite and wife Becky of Hamersville, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Pam Fite of Bethel, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Bob Cockrell will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contribution may be made to the Brown County Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels, 505 North Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com