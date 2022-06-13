ROAR Senior Advisor and Range Safety/Launch Control Officer Tom Zachman goes over a launch safety briefing with the flyers left to right Eliese Doyle, Mariah Brossart, Caleigh Rice, Gage Carter, and Zane Thomas. Photo by Walt Orlowsky

The Union Township Public Library in conjunction with the Ripley Ohio Association of Rocketry (ROAR) NAR Section #851 held a “Build and Fly” sport rocketry day on Saturday May 21.

The program introduced seven children to the challenge and fun of constructing and flying Quest-Aerotech “Astra III” model rockets all on the same day! The library and ROAR provided at no cost the rockets, motors, and building materials and just before launch time served Giovanni’s Pizza. The rockets build by the children would be theirs to keep and fly again and again.

ROAR Senior Advisor Tom Zachman gave a PowerPoint presentation introducing the young participants and their parents and guardians to the excellent safety record, educational benefits, and just plain fun of model and sport rocketry. Jane Zachman, a talented educator and gifted rocketeer, assisted in the build portion of the program.

After everyone had their rockets built, decorated, and ready to fly, it was off to the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School’s lower athletic fields to set up their rockets for the first flights using Estes A8-3 solid rocket motors.

ROAR rocketeer and esteemed photographer Walt Orlowsky assisted the students at the pad and took multiple photographs and movies to document the event.

The Ripley rockets flew from the launch pads in quick succession. The children and onlookers were amazed and thrilled. Each child stood behind the launch control table and after a five second countdown pushed the red launch button to send their firebirds skyward. Of course, there were fun competitions and for the first contest Mariah Brossart earned a cash prize for landing her rocket closest to the pad.

Then electing to double the power of the rocket motors, the children placed Estes B6-4 motors in their “Astra III” rockets and sent them skyward to an altitude of about 450 to 600 feet high. Over twice the altitude of the Estes A8-3 flights. All rockets were recovered and prepped for the upcoming rocket drag races. The first drag race was ready to GO! To the delight of all in a blink of the eye multiple rockets arched into the blue sky racing to their highest point of the flight or apogee. Eliese Doyle was declared the winner and happily claimed her prize. Next up was the second flight. The launch button was pushed, and Gage Carter was the winner hands down.

After a warm but fun filled afternoon students wishing to compete in the “Best Decorated” rocket left their flight cards and rockets at the public library for Library Director Alison Gibson to judge. All the rockets were colorfully designed, and Eliese Doyle was declared the best rocket designer. Absolutely a fun time was had by everyone.

If any resident of southern Ohio and northern Kentucky would like to know more about the fantastic hobby of model and sport rocketry contact ROAR Senior Advisor Tom Zachman at tzachman@roadrunner.com or visit the Ripley Ohio Association of Rocketry’s Facebook page for more information. Model and Sport rocketry is a great introduction to STEM learning and applications. Check out NAR’s website at www.nar.org for more information.

As a side note for high schoolers 14 to 17 years of age and adults, the National Association of Rocketry (NAR) offers certification options to fly High Power Rockets (HPR) much higher and faster than model rockets at NAR local, regional, and national events.

The Union Township Public Library generously provided the facilities, art supplies, and public announcements for the event.