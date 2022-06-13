This year’s SBAAC National Division First Team of softball all-stars pose with their awards during the May 24 banquet. Front row, from the left, Madi Speeg (Williamsburg), Avery Neth (Williamsburg), Maggie Amo (Williamsburg), Anistin Fender (Georgetown), Rylyn Dyer (Georgetown), and Bailee Caudill (Felicity); back row, Skylar Brandenburg (Felicity), Chloe Scott (East Clinton), Madelyn Gilley (Clermont Northeastern), Tiffany Drewry (Clermont Northeastern), Molly Brown (Clermont Northeastern), Isabella Bosley (Clermont Northeastern), Rianna Mueller (Blanchester), and Haley Johnson (Bethel). Not pictured is Rylee Randolph (Bethel). Photo by Wade Linville

This year’s SBAAC National Division First Team of baseball all-stars pose with their awards during the May 24 banquet. Front row, from the left, Carter Sunderman (Williamsburg), Eli Jones (Williamsburg), Carter Fink (Williamsburg), and Jace Canter (Williamsburg); back row, Garrett Taulbee (Felicity), Cameron Helton (Felicity), Landon Easter (Felicity), Austin Yeager (Clermont Northeastern), Kris Jenkins (Clermont Northeastern), Zach West (Blanchester), Adam Frump (Blanchester), Reagan Burch (Blanchester), and Donald Kennedy (Bethel). Not pictured are Jaxson Little (Bethel) and Ashton Wolfe (Bethel). Photo by Wade Linville

This year’s SBAAC American Division First Team of softball all-stars pose with their awards during the May 24 banquet. Front row, from the left, Jena Rhoads (Wilmington), Lexi Sutton (Western Brown), Cassidy Luttrell (Western Brown), Lilah Flores (Western Brown), Kyla Conley (Western Brown), Piper Willis (New Richmond), Kiera Kirk (New Richmond), and Ashley Lykins (New Richmond), back row, Daegan Flamm (New Richmond), Chameron Vanden Eynden (Goshen), Kayla Drake (Clinton Massie), Sydney Doyle (Clinton Massie), Kiera Brightman (Clinton Massie), Mikayla Rash (Batavia), and Olivia Patel (Batavia). Photo by Wade Linville

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference held its annual spring sports awards dinner and banquet at Hamersville School on May 24, and among those taking home awards were the conference’s 2022 baseball and softball league champion teams and First Team all-stars.

Baseball

To cap off an outstanding baseball season in the SBAAC American Division, Western Brown sophomore Abe Crall received American Division Co-Player of the Year honors. Also receiving American Division Co-Player of the Year honors was New Richmond senior Danny Shockley.

Crall (pitcher, third base) recorded 68 strikeouts this past season and finished with a 5-4 record at the mound with one shutout and an ERA of 0.824. He also batted for a .358 average.

In addition to Crall, other Western Brown baseball players earning SBAAC American Division First Team awards were Evan Conatser (12), Ben Crall (10), and Matt Frye (11).

Batavia won this year’s SBAAC American Division baseball title with a 9-1 league record, while New Richmond finished runner-up at 7-3 and Western Brown finished third at 6-4.

Batavia’s Geoff Carter received the SBAAC American Division Baseball Coach of the Year Award.

In the SBAAC National Division, the Williamsburg Wildcats captured the league title with a 11-1 record and Blanchester finished runner-up at 9-3.

There were no baseball players of Georgetown High School earning SBAAC First Team honors, but Georgetown sophomore Gideon Klump was named a National Division Honorable Mention.

The SBAAC National Division Baseball Player of the Year is Felicity-Franklin senior Garrett Taulbee, and Williamsburg’s Troy Bach received the National Division Coach of the Year Award.

Softball

Georgetown High School’s senior softball star, Rylyn Dyer, earned this year’s SBAAC National Division Softball Player of the Year Award. Dyer struck out 199 this past season with an ERA of 1.46. She also batted for a .509 average with seven home runs.

Also earning a SBAAC National Division First Team Award was Georgetown junior Anistin Fender.

Bethel-Tate, Clermont Northeaster, and Williamsburg all finished on top in the SBAAC National Division with 9-3 league records. Georgetown and Blanchester were next at 5-7.

New Richmond senior Ashley Lykins and Western Brown junior Lexi Sutton took home SBAAC American Division Softball Co-Player of the Awards, while New Richmond’s Trish Payne was named the American Division Coach of the Year.

New Richmond won the league title with a 9-1 record, while Western Brown finished runner-up at 8-2.

Western Brown’s Kyla Conley (11), Lilah Flores (12), Cassidy Luttrell (12), and Sutton all took home SBAAC American Division First Team awards.