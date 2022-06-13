Lawmakers passed Ohio’s two-year construction budget, State Representative Adam Bird (R-New Richmond) announced. The Capital Budget, also known as House Bill 687, includes over $2 million for local projects in Brown and Clermont Counties.

“Localities all over the state have pending projects they want to see done for Ohioans. I’m grateful to be in a position to advocate for such projects in my community and I’m thrilled by the list of projects written into the bill for the 66th House District,” said Bird. “This budget invests in Ohio’s future by repairing and upgrading our aging infrastructure and supporting important projects to improve education and the quality of life in our state.”

The list of Brown and Clermont County’s projects include the following:

· $150,000, Brown County Junior Fair Horse Arena

· $400,000, Ripley Freedom Landing Riverfront Development

· $15,000, Sardinia Veteran’s Community Park Revitalization

· $45,000, Byrd Township Community Center

· $272,000, Mt. Orab Fire Training Center

· $150,000, Brown County Board of Developmental Disabilities Resource and Community Center

· $250,000, YWCA Domestic Violence Shelter East

· $300,000, Liberty Landing Phase II

· $223,000, Dan Beard Scout Camp Flooding and Erosion Mitigation

· $50,000, Grant Presidential Sculpture

· $190,000, Jim Terrell Park Canoe/Kayak Launch

· $50,000, Moscow Ohio River Stabilization, Phase II

· $122,000, Clepper Park Pickleball Courts

· $260,000, Grailville Park Improvements

· $50,000, Grant Memorial Building, Phase II

· $57,000, Buckeye Trail East Fork Wildlife Area

In addition to local projects, the capital bill also targets larger initiatives across the state. As a former leader in education, Bird highlighted the $600 million for school building construction, renovation and repair through the state’s school facilities program. In addition to K-12 schools, colleges and universities are also slated to receive $457 million.

Other highlights include:

$400 million for the Public Works Commission to help communities with local road, bridge, water and sewer projects

$587 million for state parks and nature preserves

$50 million for the construction and renovation of county jails. Priority would be given to facilities with the greatest needs, as well as projects that would substantially improve the condition, safety and operational ability of the jail.

The budget bill now heads to Governor DeWine’s desk.