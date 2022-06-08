Ohio River Way paddlers docked in Ripley on Thursday, June 2 for a ribbon cutting ceremony along their 250-mile journey down the Ohio River from Portsmouth, OH to Louisville, KY. Photo by Wade Linville

In the official launch of the Ohio River Way, a team of 20 modern day adventurers visited Ripley on the morning of Thursday, June 2 as they continued their 250-mile canoe trip on the Ohio River from Portsmouth, OH to Louisville, KY.

The 250-mile trip began on May 31 and was scheduled to end on June 9.

During their stop at the Lions Club Shelter on lower Front Street in Ripley, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held and signs were left behind to mark the Ohio River Way.

“Our trip is all about promoting safe outdoor adventure and recreation along the Ohio – and highlighting the unique historical, cultural and ecological assets to be discovered in the vibrant communities along its banks,” said Dr. David Wicks, Vice Chair of the Ohio River Way and Board Chair of River City Paddle Sports in Louisville, the organizer of the trip.

“Where else in America can you paddle, fish, water ski, hike, bike, and camp while touring Underground Railroad and Native American sites, historic river towns, 19th century architecture, picturesque Main Streets, farmers markets and dozens of breweries, wineries, and distilleries?” said Brewster Rhoads, Chair of the Ohio River Way Board.

Ribbon cutting ceremonies were scheduled to be held at various locations along the Ohio River Way, including Portsmouth (OH), Vanceburg (KY), Manchester Island (OH), Maysville (KY), Ripley (OH), Augusta (KY), Chilo (OH), New Richmond (OH), Cincinnati (OH), Covington (KY), Aurora (IN), Rising Sun (IN), Boone’s Landing (KY), Vevay (IN), Carrollton (KY), Madison (IN), Westport (KY) and Louisville (KY).

Joining the adventurers on their 250-mile trip was Portsmouth Mayor Sean Dunne, who had never before been on a canoe.

“It’s really great to be part of this,” said Dunne. “It was my first time on the river, and my first time on a canoe.”

On their Ohio River journey from Portsmouth to Ripley, some paddlers said they had already witnessed some spectacular scenes of nature, including bald eagles.

Upon their arrival to Ripley, paddlers were met with refreshments provided by locals.

“This is actually an instance of preservation meets opportunity,” said Ripley Village Council member, Howard McClain, during Ohio River Way’s visit. “Some of the people have been working behind the scenes in this town for many years to bring life back into this town.”

Ripley Village Administrator Wayne Gates spoke of Ripley’s main historical sites – The Parker House and Rankin House – and how the launch of Ohio River Way brings some needed attention that will hopefully help promote tourism.

“If we can get people here once, they will come back,” said Gates. “So, we just have to make sure we get them here once, and efforts like this are going to go a very long way toward making that happen.”

Gates also mentioned Ripley’s new boat dock that should be complete in a couple of years, expected to measure around 300-feet in length when finished.

“We’re basically branding this a destination,” Rhoads said of Ripley when passing out the Ohio River Way signs to place on the boat dock. “Experience the Ohio River Way of life.”

About the Ohio River Way (ORW)

The Ohio River Way connects people and communities to opportunities for adventure on and along the Ohio River from Portsmouth, OH to West Point, KY. Planning for the ORW began in 2019 with support from the Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program of the National Park Service. Through its website (www.ohioriverway.org) the ORW provides information on river towns, river safety and real time river conditions along with a master calendar of over 150 annual river town festivals and special events. The ORW’s award-winning Digital Guide to the Ohio River helps paddlers, cyclists, hikers, anglers and motorists plan their adventures by providing information about boat ramps, marinas, campgrounds, bike trails, parks, historic sites and other amenities.

The recent Ohio River Way Mayor’s and Elected Officials Summit, hosted by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, was attended by more than 70 federal, state and local elected officials from communities along a 275-mile stretch of the Ohio River. Representatives from the National Park Service, the Army Corps of Engineers and over 80 organizations, state agencies, tourism bureaus and businesses all shared their support for the Ohio River Way and its potential to drive tourism, generate economic development and enrich the quality of life in river towns from Portsmouth, Ohio to West Point, KY.