Bryan Mount’s final day as the Mt. Orab Police Department chief was May 31. Photo by Wade Linville

After 35 years of working in law enforcement and more than 21 years of heading the Mt. Orab Police Department, Bryan Mount has retired as Mt. Orab police chief.

Mount’s final day as Mt. Orab Police chief was May 31, a day when members of local law enforcement agencies he has worked with over the years and members of the community he served visited the Mt. Orab Police Department to congratulate him on his retirement and to thank him for his many years of outstanding service.

For Mount, reaching the end of such a long career as police chief was bittersweet.

“It’s a happy moment, but at the same time it’s a sad moment,” said Mount. “It seems like just yesterday when I started.”

Mount took over as the Mt. Orab Police chief on Dec. 5, 2000 after working as a police officer in the village for more than 12 years.

He was sworn in as a police officer by the late Mt. Orab Mayor Bruce Lunsford on March 17, 1987, hired by then Mt. Orab Police Chief Wendell Crawford. In 1990, Mount was promoted to a full-time officer with the Mt. Orab Police Department.

He spent his entire career in law enforcement at the Mt. Orab Police Department.

“I’ve always been here,” said Mount. “It’s been a very rewarding 35 years, and I’m proud of being part of Mt. Orab. It’s an excellent village to work for. The people here are great people.”

“It’s been a pleasure to work in a village where people appreciate law enforcement. I just appreciate 35 good years.”

In retirement, Mount said he plans to do some part-time security work at the Adams County Courthouse, but his main goal is to relish every moment of his spare time.

“I’m excited,” said Mount. “I’m just going to enjoy life.”

Mount said he’s already cleared one item off his bucket list…zip-lining.

Jason Hahn has been appointed as the new Mt. Orab Police chief. Hahn was hired as a part-time Mt. Orab police officer in October of 2005 and became a full-time police officer for the village in 2007.

Mount said with experienced Hahn taking over as police chief and an outstanding crew of officers to service the community, Mt. Orab is in great hands when it comes to public safety.

“We’ve got a great group of guys here,” Mount said of the Mt. Orab Police Department.

Hahn officially took over as Mt. Orab police chief on June 1.