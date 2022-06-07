Douglas Dwight Bayse, 76, of Lake Waynoka died Friday June 3, 2022 at his residence. He was a retired Instructional Electrician, former football coach, who loved to golf and bowl. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Dorothy Bayse, 1 son Jeff Kinder and 5 brothers. He is survived by his wife Betty, 3 sons Douglas Jr., Charles Ditterman, and Joseph Kinder, 3 daughters Pam Bayse, Jennifer Williams. Lori Reddy, 2 brothers,1 sister and numerous grand and great grand children. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the Family. Cremation will follow. Beam-Fender Funeral Home , Sardinia Oh, serving the family.