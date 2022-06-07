Carolyn Fay Fite, age 81, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Locust Ridge Nursing Home in Williamsburg, OH. She was born on December 19, 1940 in Ash Ridge, OH to the late Granville and Stella Pearl (Bauer) Fite.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Kenny and Jim Fite and 3 sisters, Pauline Kirk, Evelyn Fite and twin sister Marilyn Fite.

She is survived by sister-in-law, Donna Fite of Hillsboro and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM at the Ash Ridge Cemetery under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Rusty Fite will be officiating.

