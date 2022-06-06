The State Controlling Board has approved the release of $258,806 for the Rankin Hill Road project, State Representative Adam Bird announced on May 23. Photo provided

The State Controlling Board has approved the release of $258,806 for the Rankin Hill Road project, State Representative Adam Bird announced on May 23.

The roadwork development grant, being awarded to the village of Ripley, will assist the Rankin House and provide better access to the area. Roadwork will consist of the reconstruction and resurfacing of approximately 2,800 feet of Rankin Hill Road.

Bird (R-New Richmond) said the work will help support traffic to the Rankin House.

“The Rankin House is a very important part of the history, not only of Brown County but the entire region,” Bird said. “I appreciate the Department of Development’s support of this project, as we seek to preserve the access to one of the region’s most important Underground Railroad sites.”

According to the Ohio History Connection, the Rankin House, a national historic landmark, is one of the best-documented and most active Underground Railroad stations in Ohio. It’s estimated as many as 2,000 slaves seeking freedom stayed with the Rankins, sometimes as many as 12 at a time.