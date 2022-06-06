Wehrmeyer named Volunteer of the Year, Green honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Ryan Wehrmeyer, owner of RT’s Heating and Cooling, was the winner of the Brown County Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year Award. Photo by Wade Linville

Pamela Lindeman, president and CEO of Child Focus, was presented the 2022 Drucker Award of Distinction by a representative of Congressman Brad Wenstrup. Photo by Wade Linville

James Schroeder, of Schroeder Law Group in Sardinia, was the winner of this year’s Brown County Chamber Sparkplug Award. Pictured is James Schroeder and his wife, Amanda Schroeder. Photo by Wade Linville

The Brown County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Drucker Awards dinner and banquet were held May 26. Photo by Wade Linville.

The Brown County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Drucker Awards dinner and banquet was held at the Flash Baseball Complex just outside of Hamersville on the evening of May 26.

The annual Drucker Awards banquet is a chance to pay recognition to businesses, organizations, and individuals that have had positive impacts on their communities.

The emcee for the evening was Jennifer Patrick, chairperson of the Brown County Chamber of Commerce.

The Drucker Award of Distinction recognizes a local business that exemplifies achievement in business excellence. The award is named for Peter F. Drucker, the American business consultant who developed the concept of management by objectives, considered to be one of the most influential business thinkers and theorists of the modern era.

This year’s Drucker Award winner was Child Focus.

With over four decades of experience, Child Focus has become instrumental in identifying and addressing community needs through innovative and responsive programming that includes: outpatient individual, family and group therapy, diagnostic testing, psychiatric services, day treatment, prevention and treatment services in preschools and schools, crisis hotline, mobile crisis, parent enrichment, Head Start for children, community programs, and professional training.

“It starts with a vibrant and committed Board of Directors and organizational employees who are well-aligned with our mission,” Pamela Lindeman, President and CEO of Child Focus, said about its responsive and innovative programs.

“We are very honored to accept the award and look forward to many more years of support for the Brown County community,” said Lindeman.

The 2022 Drucker Award was sponsored by People’s Bank.

Doug Green was honored with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Green had a long and distinguished career as an elected official for 35 years, serving as an Ohio State Representative, Brown County Auditor, Brown County Recorder, President of the County Auditor’s Association of Ohio, Ohio Council of County Officials President, and Ohio County Recorder’s Association President United States Dept. of State International Election Observer in the south European country of Albania.

Green died in September of 2021, and accepting the Brown County Chamber of Commerce 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of her late husband was Norma Green, along with several other members of the Green family present.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was sponsored by People’s Bank and presented by Ohio State Representative Adam Bird.

“He treated others the way he liked to be treated,” Bird said of Doug Green.

Receiving the 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award was Ryan Wehrmeyer, owner of RT’s Heating and Cooling.

Wehrmeyer started RT’s Heating and Cooling in 2018, installing, maintaining, troubleshooting, and repairing a variety of residential, commercial, and industrial HVAC equipment in Brown and surrounding counties.

Wehrmeyer has annually gifted HVAC installation and/or repair to families in need. Through a partnership with YORK furnaces, the equipment is provided to needy families at no charge and RT’s does all of the installation complimentary.

Sponsoring the Volunteer of the Year Award was Paul Hall and Associates.

The 2022 Sparkplug Award went out to Jim Schroeder, of Schroeder Law Group in Sardinia. Schroeder also serves as a local pastor.

The Sparkplug Award as sponsored by Acuity Home Inspection.

The Brown County Chamber of Commerce also took the time to honor some of the past Lifetime Achievement Award winners who lost their lives in 2022 – Mt. Orab Mayor Bruce Lunsford (2019 award recipient) and third generation Georgetown Marble and Granite family business owner James Heslar (2008 award recipient).