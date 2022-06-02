Tammy Lynn Temple (BURKHART), 53, of Mt.Orab, Oh was born June 2, 1968 Georgetown, Oh.

Tammy passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022 at Maysville Hospice Center.

She is preceded in death by her son, Larry Burkhart, and her brother, Earl Temple, and fiancé Robert Massman, and daughter Samantha Sams.

She is survived by her parents Earl and Sharon Temple of Mt. Orab. Her brother Ronnie and Brandi Temple of Mt. Orab. Her daughter, Jessica Burkhart. And her son, Gary and Krystal Burkhart of Mt. Orab.

Tammy was adored by 4 nieces, 2 nephews, 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild. Tammy never knew a stranger and she welcomed all into her life. Always there in the time of

need. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

She is at her final resting place with her beloved fiancé Robert Massman.