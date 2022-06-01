It is official! The former Kiwanis Club of Russellville is now renamed the Kiwanis Club of Southern Hills Region. It is still the same great club, but covering a bigger region. This club has recently seen a resurgence in growth and is now focused on the future and helping children right here in Brown County.

Here are a few of the projects we have coming up: Scholarship/Poster Contest Winner’s Dinner, Service Leadership Programs in 4 (possibly 5) of our school districts, a Dog Toy Making Party at the Brown County Fairgrounds to support the Humane Society, The Ohio State University Season Ticket Raffle, a Wiffle Ball Tournament in Georgetown, supporting the Brown County Bluegrass Festival, a booth at the Brown County Fair, Election Day Pancake Breakfast, Laundromat Libraries, a 5K/Children’s Event on September 10th to help raise funds with the Brown County Board of Developmental Disabilities for the installation of wheelchair swings in the Brown County parks……….and that is just a few of the projects we are working on!