The Kiwanis Club of Russellville is now the Kiwanis Club of Southern Hills Region. From left to right: Judy Raub, Kelly Faas, Seth Carkeek, Bob Raub, Gerry Schumacher.

It is official! The former Kiwanis Club of Russellville is now renamed the Kiwanis Club of Southern Hills Region. It is still the same great club, but covering a bigger region. This club has recently seen a resurgence in growth and is now focused on the future and helping children right here in Brown County.

Here are a few of the projects we have coming up: Scholarship/Poster Contest Winner’s Dinner, Service Leadership Programs in 4 (possibly 5) of our school districts, a Dog Toy Making Party at the Brown County Fairgrounds to support the Humane Society, The Ohio State University Season Ticket Raffle, a Wiffle Ball Tournament in Georgetown, supporting the Brown County Bluegrass Festival, a booth at the Brown County Fair, Election Day Pancake Breakfast, Laundromat Libraries, a 5K/Children’s Event on September 10th to help raise funds with the Brown County Board of Developmental Disabilities for the installation of wheelchair swings in the Brown County parks……….and that is just a few of the projects we are working on!