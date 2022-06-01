The Brown County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of The Stik Restaurant & Bar located within the Flash Baseball Complex at 1426 State Route 125 in Hamersville. The Stik will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner to the residents of Brown County and surrounding areas, with a wide range of menu items, plus a full bar.

President/CEO of the Chamber, Missy Jimison, welcomed guests including Chamber Board officers and members. Michael and Pamela Daly, owners of The Stik, introduced their staff and family and of thanked those present for attending. Attendees were provided to a tour of the facility and treated with a spread of complementary appetizers and wine tastings.

Michael & Pamela started the Flash Baseball Organization to give many local boys the opportunity to find passion in the sport. The Flash Baseball complex features, ten fields with wood fences and grass infields, outdoor batting cages and grassy areas for player warm up, swimming hole, 19 acre fishing lake, arcade, cabins, basketball court and 7,000 sq ft of indoor, climate control turfed and netted training facility with indoor batting cage area.

The restaurant will continue to provide grab and go menu options in the concession area during baseball games, with full-service sit-down dining offered from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. (on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday) from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. (on Friday and Saturday) from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sundays. Future plans include live music performances and carry-out is available with an online ordering option coming soon.

