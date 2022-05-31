Nancy Carol Gast, age 84, of Williamsburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at her home. She was retired from the former Browning Manufacturing in Maysville, Kentucky. Mrs. Gast was born July 4, 1937 in Robertson County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Frank and Mildred (Dixon) Parker. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over fifty years – Jimmy Ernest Gast and one sister – Joan Waldren.

Mrs. Gast is survived by one daughter – Rachell Thompson of Williamsburg, Ohio; one son – Kevin Gast (Joan) of Fayetteville, Ohio; four grandchildren – Josh Gast, Jordan Gast, Hallee Thompson and Alex Thompson; four great-grandchildren and one sister – Sue Lunsford of Ripley, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com