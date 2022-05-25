Adrian Isaiah Felder, 33, of Georgetown, was indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on May 23 on two counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of domestic violence, and two counts of having weapons while under disability.

Both kidnapping charges are first degree felonies. According to court documents, it was on or about May 5 to May 6 when Adrian Felder “did, by force, threat, or deception, remove Jacqueline Felder from the place where she was found or restrain the liberty of her for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a felony, to wit: Domestic Violence.”

Officers responded to the situation at Morrison Place Apartments in Georgetown where Jacqueline Felder, the mother of Adrian I. Felder, resides. The incident report obtained from the Georgetown Police Department stated that Adrian I. Felder was “reportedly under the influence of narcotics, assaulted his mother and possessed a firearm while under a disqualification.”

Adrian I. Felder was also indicted for the kidnapping and abduction of Melinda Price.

Court documents stated that Adrian Felder had a firearm while committing the offense and displayed the firearm, brandished the firearm, indicated that he possessed the firearm, or used it to facilitate the offense. The two charges of having weapons while under disability are both third degree felonies.

The two abduction charges are listed as third degree felonies and the domestic violence charge is also a third degree felony.

Adrian I. Felder was previously sentenced on an unrelated drug charge in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas, pleading guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine) on Nov. 16, 2021. After violating his community control order, he was sentenced to serve 60 days in the Brown County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 10 with credit for five days served.

Other May 23 indictments included:

Daniel Ray Helbling, 37, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs (Tramadol, fifth degree felony), one count of possession of a controlled substance (fifth degree felony) and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Bryan Carter, 35, of Williamsburg, was indicted on one count of assault (fourth degree felony).

Misty Marie Jones, 37, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Amber Nicole Sullivan, 33, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony), one count of possession of drugs (Tramadol, fifth degree felony), and one count of possession of a controlled substance analog (fifth degree felony).

Dana Lee Tilley, 56, of Hamersville, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property (fourth degree felony).

Frank Steve McKane, 45, homeless, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).