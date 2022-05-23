Teresa Lynn (Elliott) Yarbrough, 58, of Cincinnati, Ohio (formerly of Hamersville) passed into eternity on May 17th 2022. She was a Domestic engineer (homemaker) and born on September1st 1963 to the late Oma (Young) and Herschel Elliott.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years Maurice Yarbrough; 1 daughterJasmine McGuff and 2 sons Daniel Yarbrough, and Spencer Yarbrough all of Cincinnati; 3 stepchildren Carmica, Melissa and Stacey Yarbrough; 2 grandchildren and 10 step children; 1 sistern law and nephew Muriel Lynn and VJ Hubbard; 9 siblings Harry Jr Elliott of Feesburg Oh, Rick Elliott of Hamersville Oh, Jeff Elliott of Feesburg Oh, Carl Elliott of Bethel Oh, Lisa Stewart of Sevierville TN, Shannon Hiler of Hamersville Ohio, Sheila KIser of Hamersville, and Tony Elliott Of Williamsburg, Oh. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, family and friends.We miss her dearly. The family will memorialize her privately.