Sharlyn René Dugan Page, 50, of Ripley, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio after battling an acute illness. She was a 1989 graduate of Manchester High School and earned her Associates degree in Applied Science from Maysville Community College. Ms. Page supported the Aberdeen United Methodist Church. She was born in Maysville, Kentucky on December 4, 1971 the daughter of John and Carol Beckett Dugan of Aberdeen, Ohio.

Besides her parents, she is survived by her only child, her daughter, Shayna Page (Austin Berger) of Bethel, OH; her companion of nearly eighteen years, James Jones of Ripley, OH; her siblings, Kristi Welling of Leesburg, OH and Kevin Dugan (Destiny Covert) of Winchester, OH; her nieces and nephews, Maddison Dugan, Kendal Welling, Mackenzee Dugan, Khloe Welling and Kolby Dugan; her cat, Bella and her granddogs, Shorts and Pickles.

Funeral services for Sharlyn Page will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 23, 2022 with Rev. David Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow in the Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio. Pallbearers will be Austin Berger, Nathan Cooper, Shawn Cracraft, Bryan Dugan, Jack Dugan, Joey Dugan. Honorary Pallbearer will be Kolby Dugan. Visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Memorials may be made to the Bracken County Animal Shelter, 188 Hamilton Road, Brooksville, Kentucky 41004. Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com