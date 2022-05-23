The 2022 Mt. Orab Music in the Park concert series kicked off May 14. Photo by Wade Linville

The 2022 Mt. Orab Music in the Park concert series kicked off Saturday, May 14 with performances by Vinyl Countdown and Escape (Journey Tribute Band).

A large crowd gathered once again in Mt. Orab Park to enjoy live music, good company, food, and drinks.

Due to weather, Escape had to end its performance a bit early, but the first Mt. Orab Music in the Park concert of the year still proved to be a great success.

The next Mt. Orab Music in the Park concert is scheduled for June 4, featuring 3 Day Rule and Dirty Deeds (AC/DC Tribute Band).

Mt. Orab Music in the Park is free to the public. Sponsors include The Brown County Press, The News Democrat, The Ripley Bee, Mt. Orab H&R Block, The Venue on Lake Grant, Brian Builds, Carmen Baird Sibcy Cline, Bobcat Enterprises, LaRosa’s Pizzeria, Collins Collision Center and 24-Hour Towing, Mt. Orab Auto Mall, Everyday Homecare, HER Realtors, Dunkin Donuts, Lake Manor Restaurant, Steam Clean Cincy, Huff Realty, better2gether Medicare Solutions, Ohio Valley Adult Day Services and RE/MAX Local Experts.