Our family lost a wonderful man, Robert Layton “Boots” Deckard on Monday, May 16, 2022. Born September 27, 1941 in Columbus, Indiana.

He grew up on his grandparent’s farm in Brown County with lots of aunts and uncles.

Boots graduated from Helmsburg High School in 1961. While in high school he played baseball and basketball. He married Marcia Kay Oliver on August 5, 1961 and they enjoyed over 60 years together.

After graduation, Boots and Marcia moved to Indianapolis where Boots began working at a family friend’s Gulf Filling Station. He then started driving a truck for McLain Trucking moving to GC Murphy’s and retiring from Consolidated Freightways after over 40 years of a career that provided for his family. Boots had many interests and hobbies over the years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son, Rodney.

As a young man, he loved riding motorcycles and returned to that hobby again after retirement buying a Harley and riding through the southern states with his best friend Keith. Later in life, he picked up golf and played rounds with his brothers and grandson, Riley. He loved watching westerns and reading Louis L’Amour books. Even though Boots was a quiet man, he was so very kind and generous to everyone he met. It was said in the assisted living facility that before eating his meal he had to check on everyone in the dining room. He will be missed by everyone who knew him and many that his family may never know. He is survived by his wife Marcia, his son Rodney (Mary Ann) Deckard of Indianapolis, IN, his daughter Andrea “Sugar Doll” (Chris) Cockerham of Bloomington, IN. His grandchildren, Taylor (Deckard) and Jake Strausbaugh of Troy, IL, Riley Deckard of Hillsdale, MI, Layton and Andrew Cockerham of Bloomington, IN. He is also survived by cousin and “sister” Charlotte Dinkelman. Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Gary and Sheila Oliver and Nancy and Gary Bruce. Aunt Irene Schroeder as well as many special nieces and nephews. Half Sisters Robbin Tibbetts and Nancy Darlene Kirts; half-brothers Bob Kirts and Marcus Kirts. He was predeceased by his mother Beryl Allender Deckard; adoptive father Art Deckard; biological father Toby Kirts; grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Allender, half-brothers Jake Kirts, George Deckard; half-sister Nadine Floud as well as many aunts and uncles. We would like to thank the nurses, staff, CNAs at Westside Village Nursing Center and Westside Garden Assisted Living for taking amazing care of Boots. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Westside Village Nursing Center Activities Department in C/O of Robert Deckard; 8616 W. 10th St. Indianapolis, IN 46234.

A funeral service will be 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46224 with visitation from 11:00 AM until time of service. Interment to follow at Unity Baptist Cemetery in Morgantown, IN. To leave the family a online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net.