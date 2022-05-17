Donnie Swinkunas, 67, passed away on April 21, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born in West Frankfort, Illinois on July 2, 1954, the son of Andrew and Barbara (Osborne) Swinkunas. Donnie very proudly served his country in the United States Army. On August 18, 1990, Donnie married Gloria Scott; his loving and devoted bride of the past 31 years. Donnie was a true fisherman, he always carried a hook and line with him. He also enjoyed hunting, flying kites, golfing, and camping-he just loved the outdoors. Donnie’s true source of happiness came from his family. He was so proud of his children and when his grandchildren came along they absolutely stole his heart but he still had lots of room and love for his 17 great grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving family: his wife Gloria; his children: Shawn (Kenny) Osborne, Dana (Mary Elizabeth) Buttrick, Kimberly Swinkunas, Amanda (Andrew) LePosa, and Garett Gardner; his grandchildren: Loren Jacob, Aaron, Cheyenne, Amanda, Tabitha, Samantha, Audrey, Aidan, Arison and Lena. Also his siblings: Patricia (Jose) Espinoza, Carol (Scott) Kelly, and Michael (Ale) Swinkunas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Charles.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday May 28, 2022 at 2:00pm at Grant Lake off of Lake Grant Rd in Mt Orab, OH.